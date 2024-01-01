PTI founder granted bail in four May 9 cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four May 9 cases.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the bail pleas and approved the pleas filed by the former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Prosecutor general Punjab Farhad Ali presented his arguments before the court and apposed the bail pleas saying that Imran Khan had informed his workers to attack important state buildings if he is arrested.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the transfer of May 9 cases to military courts.

The PTI founder filed a plea through his lawyer Aziz Karamat Bhandari. The former prime minister has made the secretary law, secretary home, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, IG Jails, DG FIA and the federal government respondents.

He pleaded with the court not to transfer May 9 cases for military court trials.

In a separate development, the Anti-Terrorism Court acquitted all 18 accused, including PTI workers, in the May 9 riots case due to lack of evidence.

The defendants were accused of protesting in Landi Kotal on May 9, blocking the Torkham Road, damaging property, and damaging an Anti-Narcotics Force vehicle.

However, the court found no evidence against them and acquitted all 18 defendants.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.