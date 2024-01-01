PTI founder okays negotiation at every level: Salman Akram Raja

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that party founder Imran Khan has mandated them to engage in negotiations at every level.

Speaking to newsmen outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Salman Akram Raja said that the PTI will hold talks at every appropriate forum for the supremacy of the constitution and law on directives of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the PHC granted a one-month protective bail to Salman Akram Raja, and restrained the police from arresting him.

A PHC bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard his plea. The PTI Secretary General informed the court that he has already obtained bail in eight cases, but is unaware of the status of other cases.

During the hearing, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah questioned Raja’s need for protective bail, to which Raja replied that it was necessary. The court also ordered that Raja not be arrested in any registered cases.

It may be noted here that following PTI’s protest in Islamabad last month, many party leaders including founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former President Dr Arif Alvi have been nominated in the FIRs under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

In a case registered at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act, thyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and other PTI leaders, including Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser, have been named.

The case includes charges of robbery, attempted murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The PTI leadership has been accused of inciting violence and damaging public property during the protests.

In a separate case, another FIR has been registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan, and Ali Amin Gandapur at the Dhamyal police station in Rawalpindi. The case includes charges of terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Over 200 people, including PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, and Hammad Azhar, have been named in the case.