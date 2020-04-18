PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon resigns as MNA

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon resigned from his seat on Friday.

Najeeb Haroon has dispatched his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Najeeb Haroon was elected MNA from National Assembly constituency NA-256 Karachi in 2018 elections.

In his letter, Najeeb Haroon complained that he was never taken into confidence in decision making. He also said that I offered my resignation because I failed to contribute anything toward betterment of my city.