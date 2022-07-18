PTI gets victory in by-polls with 15-20 seats

LAHORE (PPI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured a landslide victory in Punjab by-polls with 15-20 seats as per unofficial results on Sunday night as more vote count was in process. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had to pay the price of oil rates hikes that hit masses hard, said people at different polling stations. It is said that nature takes revenge and that happened in Punjab, they added.

According to the ongoing unofficial results, the PTI clinched 15 seats and PML-N could only secure three seats.

The 20 seats fell vacant after 25 PTI lawmakers were deseated by ECP for voting PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister’s election. The by-elections were held in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, were eligible to cast ballot in the by-polls. As many as 3140 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations had been established across the 20 constituencies.

Unofficial results

PP-7 Rawalpindi: PTI candidate Col M Shabbir Awan is leading the vote count by securing 10,938 votes followed by PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad who has obtained 10,177 vote.

PP-83 Khushab: PTI candidate Hassan Aslam Malik secured victoty by securing 48,475 votes while Independent candidate Asif Malik Bha could bag 41,752 votes.

PP-90 Bhakkar: PTI candidate Irfan Ullah Niazi won by obtaining 68,982 vote, followed by PML-N candidate Saeed Akbar Nawani who could secure 59,856 votes.

PP-97 Faisalabad: PTI candidate Ali Afzal Sahi secured victory by securing 66,672 votes while PML-N candidate Muhammad Ajmal Cheema obtained 54,077 votes.

PP-125 Jhang: PTI candidate Mian Azam Chela won by obtaining 82,382 votes while PML-N candidate Faisyal Hayat Jabboana secured 52,178 vote.

PP-127 Jhang: PTI candidate Mehar Nawaz Bharwana won by obtaining 69,986 votes while PML-N candidate Mehar Aslam Bharwana secured 46,825 vote.

PP-140 Sheikhupura: PTI candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk won by obtaining 49,734 vote, while PML-N candidate Mian Khalid Mehmood secured 6,546 votes.

PP-158 Lahore: PTI candidate Mian Akram Usman secured victory by securing 37,463 votes while PML-N candidate Rana Ahsan Sharafat obtained 31,906 votes.

PP-167 Lahore: PTI candidate Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar won by securing 40,206 votes followed by PML-N candidate Nazir Ahmed Chohan who has obtained 26,535 vote.

PP-168 Lahore: PML-N candidate Malik Asad Khokhar secured victory by obtaining 26,174 votes, while PTI candidate Nawaz Awan secured 15,719 votes.

PP-170 Lahore: PTI candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas secured victory by securing 23,969 votes while PML-N candidate Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain has obtained 14,916 votes.

PP-202 Sahiwal: PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar secured victory by securing 61,989 votes folowed by PML-N candidate Malik Nauman Langrial could obtained 59,167 vote.

PP-217 Multan: PTI candidate Makhdoom Zain Qureshi has secured victory by securing 46,427 votes while his opponent PML-N candidate Muhammad Salman Naeem could only secure 40,285.

PP-224 Lodhran: PTI candidate Amir Iqbal Shah secured victory by obtaining 69,625 votes, while PML-N candidate Zawar Hussain Warraich secured 55,748 votes.

PP-228 Lodhran: Independent candidate Rafi Ud Din Bukhari won obtaining 42,719 votes, followed by PTI candidate Izzat Javaid who could secure 34,635 votes.

PP-237 Bahawalnagar: PML-N candidate Fida Hussain Wattoo won the election by obtaining 61,248 vote while PTI candidate Syed Aftab Raza could obtain 25,227 votes.

PP-272 Muzaffargarh: PTI candidate Moazzam Ali Jatoi secured vitory by securing 49,823 votes while PML-N candidate Zehra Basit Bukhari obtained 42,995 vote.

PP-273 Muzaffargarh: PML-N candidate Muhammad Sibtain Raza won by obtaining 52,631 while the PTI candidate Yasir Arfat jatoi could only secured 46,903.

PP-282 Layyah: PTI candidate Qasier Abbas Magsi won by getting 43,922 votes while PML-N candidate Muhammad Tahir Randhawa obtained 29,715 vote.

PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan: PTI candidate Saifuddin Khosa secured victory by obtaining 56,857 vote while his opponent and PML-N candidate Abdul Qadir Khosa who has secured 33,254 votes.

