PTI Gohar, Marwat arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar outside the Parliament House.

Earlier, PTI’s firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat was also taken into custody. The PTI leader was arrested outside the Parliament House along with his security guard. According to details, the PTI leader was shifted to Secretariat police station. A scuffle was also witnessed between the police officials and Marwat’s guards after which one of the guard of the PTI leader was also taken into custody.

After the arrest of Marwat, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen was also detained by the Islamabad police from his office. It was reported ey PTI leaders decided to remain inside the Parliament House as a heavy contigent of police was seen outside while red-zone also sealed from several points. It also emerged that the PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was not arrested by the police when he came out from the parliament.

Alongside Omar and Zartaj, more PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Amir Mughal, and Khalid Khursheed would also be arrested, the sources said. Heavy contingents of police were deployed outside the parliament while all entry and exit routes to the Red Zone were also closed from D-Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Serena, and Marriott, except for Margala Road.

However, PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan was not taken into custody by the police when he departed from the parliament. Marwat was arrested for violating regulations devised under a new law —Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, sources told media, adding that the PTI lawmaker was accused of clashing with police personnel a day earlier.

Several PTI lawmakers are currently present in the Parliament House including Gohar, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Zain Qureshi, and Shahid Khattak.

They added that Islamabad police were expected to launch a crackdown against the former ruling party’s Punjab leaders who attended yesterday’s power show. It emerged that Islamabad police formally informed the Punjab top officials regarding the actions. In a separate action, Shoaib Shaheen was also arrested from his residence.

Police filed cases against several leaders from the Imran-founded party under newly-enacted Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, at Noon and Sangjani police stations. 28 local leaders including Seemabia Tahir and Raja Basharat were also nominated in the cases. The first information report (FIR) stated that the charged PTI workers had attacked the police teams with batons and pelted stones who tried to stop them from violating the Islamabad rally’s route. It added that police personnel deployed on security duties resorted to tear gas shelling and nabbed 17 party activists from the scene.