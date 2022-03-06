PTI govt allocated record funds for uplift of South Punjab: Buzdar

VEHARI (INP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced development projects to the tune of billions of rupees for the uplift of district Vehari including Melsi.

While addressing in Seraiki language to a large public gathering in the spacious ground of Melsi on Sunday, he disclosed that a university would be set up in Vehari. He underscored that foundation stone for the construction and expansion of Multan-Vehari Road would be laid current year.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that PTI government would construct Burewala bypass to provide comfort and ease to the people of Burewala. Funds are also being allocated for the provision and drainage projects in Melsi, he added.

He disclosed that a stadium will be constructed for providing sports opportunities and facilities to the youth in Melsi.

In his address, the chief minister further emphasized that he would leave no stone unturned in serving the masses of Melsi and Vehari. He underscored that he is busy day in and day out to resolve the problems of the masses. He outlined that he does not make mere claims but believes in practical deliverance of work.

He informed that PTI government fulfilled the promise to establish South Punjab Secretariat in a record span of time. 35 percent development funds had been allocated to ensure the uplift of South Punjab, he highlighted.

He maintained that employment quota is also being earmarked for the youth of South Punjab.

CM Buzdar stressed that PTI government allocated record funds for the construction and progress of South Punjab. He maintained that whatever promises were being made for the development and uplift of South Punjab are being duly fulfilled. CM also announced to approve the charter of demands being presented by Member National Assembly Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.

