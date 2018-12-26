PTI govt believes in across-the-board accountability: Fayyazul Hassan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government believes in across the board accountability.

Talking to the journalists, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan dismissed the allegations of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders about political victimization and said that the cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family were not lodged by them.

He said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and others were also going through the accountability process in the country. Chohan criticized the PML-N leaders for threatening the judiciary and asked them to accept the court’s verdict. He slammed the former rulers for large-scale corruption and looting the national wealth.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the country is facing the crises due to the inappropriate policies of the former rulers. He maintained that the PTI government put the country on the right direction and declared Prime Minister Imran Khan inimitable player in the field of accountability.