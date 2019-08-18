PTI govt committed to provide houses to poor families: Naeemul Haque

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Naeem ul Haque has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was committed to providing houses to poor families.

Addressing to a ceremony in Islamabad, held to mark the completion of the PTI’s first year in power, he said the construction of houses was underway and around 0.4 million houses would be completed soon.

“People would be able to own houses within few years,” he said, adding that the health card would be issued to the poor people.

Naeemul Haque said that the first year was very difficult and the government had to take tough decisions. He said that there will be an improvement on different matters in the next year

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for 18 hours a day. PTI received an empty treasury when it came into power,” he added.

Commenting over the Kashmir issue, the Special Assistant said that nation is united over the Kashmir cause, adding that government will take every step to help Kashmiris achieve their aim of liberation.