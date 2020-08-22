PTI govt not to give NRO to opposition: Shehzad

LAHORE (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would neither accept any pressure by conspiracies of opposition nor give any NRO plus to it.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill and Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan here at 90-Shahrah-i-Quaid-e-Azam, he said that opposition was not considering money laundering a serious crime and did not want to make legislation to eliminate this menace.

He said that money laundering law was made in 2010 by the political parties who were now in opposition but they wanted to extract the name of National Accountability Bureau as prosecuting and investigation agency from the proposed amendment regarding money laundering which to be presented in the parliament for approval, adding that the government was not presenting any new money laundering law but it tended to amend the existing money laundering 2010 law.

The PTI government considered money laundering as mother of all crimes but the opposition was not serious in making legislation on it. He added that money laundering could not be tolerated at any cost.

Shehzad Akbar said that international community had seriously taken up money laundering issue as the former chief minister Punjab was involved in this crime, adding, the PTI after coming into power had taken corrective measures against money laundering to improve the image of the country before the world.

He said that opposition should support legislation for national interest instead of protecting their personal interests.