PTI govt put country on road of progress: Sumsam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government put the country on the right track for revival of economy and development of other sectors.

This he said while talking to media persons, Bukhari said that the tax amnesty scheme would prove to be a breakthrough. He said “We are restoring confidence of international institutions on Pakistan.” He felicitated the federal government over the approval of bailout package by the IMF.

The minister further said that the people of Pakistan were interested in solution of their problems and progress of the country. He said that PTI government will launch real and concrete projects in Punjab and in the country.

Bukhari said, “We are introducing long term policies in the field of agriculture.”