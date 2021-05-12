PTI govt stand by overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would always stand by overseas Pakistanis, especially the labour class.

In a tweet, he said he was surprised at the letter written by some ‘former Babus’ to the prime minister.

Fawad said the attitudes needed to be changed. The treatment given to ordinary people by our bureaucracy was absolutely not enviable, he said adding this was a common complaint and Pakistan embassies were not exempt from it.

The minister acknowledged that embassies, like any other department, had very good officers but stories could be written about how Pakistanis were treated in the past.

He said the credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan who felt the pain of ordinary workers and now the embassies of Pakistan were accountable to their workers and ordinary citizens.