PTI-govt talks: Fourth round scheduled for Jan 28 amidst charter of demands review

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced that the fourth round of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committees will take place on January 28, with key issues under review.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah confirmed that a sub-committee has been formed to evaluate PTI’s Charter of Demands (CoD) and prepare an official response. “We will present our stance on PTI’s demands during the next round of talks,” he said.

Responding to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s ultimatum regarding the formation of a judicial commission within seven days, Sanaullah stated, “PTI can make their demands, but we will not issue a written response to them.”

The government team met and consulted on PTI demands in National Assembly speaker’s chamber with its all allies parties that witnessed opposition to form judicial commission to investigate May 9 riots.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said government has not yet formed an opinion on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demands. “Talks will continue, and we are hopeful for improvement,” said government committee spokesperson Irfan Siddique.

Govt’s internal preparations

Law Minister Nazir Tarar and the Attorney General have briefed the government’s negotiation committee on PTI’s demands and the possibility of forming a judicial commission. However, sources revealed that the government is opposing the formation of the judicial commission at this stage, despite calls for a written reply from PTI.

Farooq Sattar urges media restraint

Member of the government’s negotiation committee, Dr. Farooq Sattar, spoke briefly to the media following the meeting but refrained from divulging details. “I cannot share what was discussed during the meeting. It is essential to avoid media involvement to ensure the progress of the negotiations,” he said.

As both sides prepare for the fourth round of talks, all eyes remain on how the government will address PTI’s demands and whether the negotiations will yield a breakthrough amidst heightened political tensions.