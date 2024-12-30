PTI-govt talks: NA speaker summons negotiation committees on Jan 2

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called for a meeting of the government and opposition negotiation committees on January 2.

A notification has been issued confirming the second round of negotiations, which will take place at 11:30am.

The meeting will be held in the Constitution Room of the Parliament House, as per the notification.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the meeting.

The first session of talks between the government and opposition negotiation committees, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, lasted for around two hours and concluded on a positive note as both sides vowed to continue the talks.

Both sides expressed goodwill and termed the meeting a significant ‘step forward’.

The government committee included Ishaq Dar, Irfan Siddiqui, and Rana Sanaullah, while Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and Dr. Farooq Sattar were also part of the discussions. Representing PTI, Asad Qaiser, Raja Ansar Abbas, and Hamid Raza participated. Asad Qaiser explained that other PTI members could not attend due to court cases abroad.

Both committees highlighted the importance of Parliament as a critical forum for resolving national issues and expressed optimism that the negotiation process would continue.