PTI govt to complete five-year term: Speaker

SWABI (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its five-year term and would make its government even in the future as well.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sui Gas at Mouza Club, which was also addressed by Haji Aqibullah Khan. Pointing to the opposition, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that today all the politicians, who have been ruling Pakistan continuously, have been facing rejection on the part of the masses.

He said that PPP and PML-N have always ruled at federal level besides Sindh and Punjab many times and that is why the country was going through economic crisis due to wrong policies of the previous rulers. “As I have done, I have done everything in accordance with the law and in the wider interest of the country and will continue to do so in the future,” he said.

When the PTI came to power, it gave strong representation to Swabi in the federal government and today, in practice, in the province and at the center, there is a government of the Swabi people.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister for Water and Power Omar Ayub Khan said that Speaker Asad Qaiser is truly representing his district and the people in the parliament. All the credit goes to the people of Swabi who made the right choice of electing Asad Qaiser.

He said that work was underway on a gas project in the constituency of Speaker Asad Qaiser at a cost of Rs. 3 billion. He said that no member of the Assembly had ever approved such a large amount of money from the government.

He said that work was underway on a gas project costing Rs 4.5 billion including the constituency of provincial education minister Shahram Khan Turki. He said development is the result of the good policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would not hesitate to destroy all the intentions of the enemy. The leadership will not look down on Pakistan. Modi will fail in his conspiracies against Pakistan, he added.