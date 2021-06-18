PTI govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Talking to media persons here he said that the Opposition parties could not dislodge the incumbent government as the government was making hectic efforts to alleviate the inflation and poverty from the country.

Addressing a Police Eagle Squad ceremony, he directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to make the capital territory drug free area and launch a crackdown against the big dealers involved in the drug business particularly of heroin and Ice. The gangs supplying drugs in the city should be eliminated, he added.

The minister directed the officers of Islamabad police to take strict action against criminals without any discrimination. Sheikh Rashid informed that new police stations would also be established in different areas of the capital territory as the city has expanded towards Tarnol, Bara Khau, and Loi Bher. He further said, “We are going to issue E-Passport to facilitate the people. Visa facility for foreigners has been provided online. The government has extended the visa period for Chinese citizens from 90 days to two years. Urgent passport is being issued in one day on an additional payment of Rs 2000.” Sheikh Rashid said, the administration has been directed to set a special bazaar for women which should also have retail shops of the traditional items of the four provinces.

He said, “We would take strict action in accordance with the law against land mafia. The cases of the illegal housing societies which had looted the citizens, are being sent to FIA.” To a question, he informed that the government has allocated Rs 55 billion funds for the Nullah Lai project. The mother and child project is being completed. New schools and colleges have been established in Rawalpindi, he added.

Later, inspecting the Flag March of the newly established Eagle Squad of Islamabad Police he said, the Eagle Squad is equipped with latest technology and the core focus of the Eagle Squad would be to ensure safety and security of the capital city. Islamabad’s street crime would be curbed with the ‘Eagle Squad’, he added.