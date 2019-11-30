PTI govt to complete its five-year constitutional period, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its five-year constitutional period of the incumbent government, on Saturday.

This she said in a series of tweets, Awan pointed out that the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in his addresses to the parliament also used to stress that the parliament should complete its constitutional tenure.

She reminded that the son of Maulana and his other party members are also sitting in this parliament.

Regarding the foreign funding case of PML (N), Firdous Ashiq Awan said the party furnished only a single page reply before the Election Commission.