PTI govt to create 10mn jobs in its five-year term: Khusro Bakhtiar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar on Sunday reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would create 10 million jobs in its five-year tenure.

Talking to journalists, Bakhtiar said that their government was striving hard to transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country.

Comparing the performance of PTI’s government with the past regime, Bakhtiar said, “Exports increased by 17 percent in the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while our government would increase investment by 18 percent.”

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alone had such potential to meet the exports’ target. The minister said that the government had introduced tax amnesty scheme to provide an opportunity for the people to declare their hidden assists and escape form legal action.

Bakhtiar said that expected GDP growth of the country during the next five years would be 6.5 per cent. He said that Rs80 bn had been allocated to improve power transmission system in the budget.

Earlier on June 21, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar had said that pace of work on Special Economic Zones under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been accelerated.

Addressing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Forum in Islamabad, he had said the government had focused its attention on industrial development under CPEC with an approach to relocate the Chinese industry in Pakistan.

He had urged the private sector to take lead in industrial development, pointing out that cooperation in industrial sector will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China.