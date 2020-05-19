PTI govt to summon longest NA session in country’s history

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to summon the longest National Assembly session in the country’s history from June 5 to August 13, on Tuesday.

A summary will be forwarded to President Dr. Arif Alvi today for the marathon NA session. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has contacted PM Imran Khan and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser in this regard.

Babar Awan said the government will discuss the matter with the opposition in the House Business Advisory Committee as well. The session will hold debates over budget, legislation, constitutional amendments and modification in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, he added.