PTI govt took unconstitutional steps in centre, Punjab after no-trust motion: Siraj

LAHORE (INP): Emir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government took unconstitutional steps in the centre and Punjab after the submission of no-trust motion against the prime minister.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he said it happened first time that a civilian government acted clearly against the constitution, ended its own government and declared it as victory. Sirajul Haq regretted, had the action been taken against dictators who violated the constitution in the past, no one could dare to repeat the malpractice again.

He hoped the Supreme Court decision this time would permanently burry the doctrine of necessity. The constitution, he said, provided guarantee to the sovereignty and unity of Pakistan and it must be fully protected.

The JI chief said the constitution was violated in the name of a letter which the government claimed was a threat from the US. However, JI believed the PTI government policies had posed no danger to Washington. It was rather surprising that why the US would change a government which had blindly followed her directions in three and half years, he said.

He questioned the silence of security establishment on the letter, saying they must come forward if the country sovereignty was on stake. There was no doubt that the US had long been making interference into Pakistan internal matters and the JI had always condemned and opposed it, he said. Sirajul Haq said the JI had decided to stay away from the politics of self-interests by the government and main opposition. He said the political parties must reflect maturity and responsibility to dissolve the constitutional, political and administrative crises.

He said the JI held a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation and it felt its responsibility to raise the voice on the threats being faced by the country. The JI would continue fighting for the rule of law and democracy, he concluded.

