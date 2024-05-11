PTI granted permission for June 8 public rally in Islamabad with 39 conditions

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been granted permission to hold a rally in Islamabad on June 8 with 39 conditions.

According to the channel, the Deputy Commissioner issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the PTI rally which will take place at Rawat T-Chowk from 4 PM to 7 PM sharp.

As per the conditions mentioned in the NOC, the PTI rally must adhere to several strict conditions. Anti-state speeches and slogans are prohibited, and the rally must conclude at the specified time.

The use of fireworks is banned, and participants must not damage public property. PTI is also responsible for ensuring security during the event.

PTI had initially requested permission to hold the rally at F-9 Park on June 8, but the venue was changed to Rawat T-Chowk.

Courtesy: 24 News