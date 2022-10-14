PTI is a representative of people: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has established itself as the leading political party of Pakistan that is representative of its people and is working for strengthening of the federation and empowerment of its citizens.

The joining of hundreds of independently elected local government representatives and political activists of other parties have wiped out all opposition parties from the political landscape at grass root level unanimously.

While chairing a meeting of cabinet members and PTI MPAs at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, Mahmood Khan made it clear that the political choice of people has become plain and clear and PTI has been accepted, without any doubt, as the sole political party working for the welfare of the people and development of the country. He stated that the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has set the roadmap for development and prosperity of the province.

The multidimensional and uniform approach has instilled confidence and people now look up government institutions for efficient services delivery in every sector. Touching upon the policy and strategy of the provincial government, the Chief Minister stated that multiple steps have been taken for greater revenue generation to ensure self-sustainability, followed by steps to ensure efficient service delivery and empowerment of people by making them part of the development process. The Chief Minister stated the strengthening of communication networks, provision of a conducive environment for investment, and exploiting the natural beauty of the province will ensure greater revenue generation and will also open avenues for livelihood opportunities.

Some of the projects of the incumbent government in this regard include Peshawar to DI Khan motorway, the extension of the already established Swat Expressway, a wheeling model to provide cheap electricity to investors in the industrial sector, establishment of industrial zones, promotion of tourism as an industry, establishment of tourism zones and many other steps have ensured greater trust on part of investors and have set the province on the track of development. With regards to uniform and efficient services delivery, the government has ensured availability of staff in all public sector schools, colleges and health service facilities throughout the province in addition to providing Sehat Insaf Card, Kisan card and-soon-to be launched Food card and Education card.

These facilities have and will ensure uniform access to basic facilities throughout the province, which has increased public confidence in public sector institutions. Similarly, people have been made part of the governance process through devolution of powers which has ensured greater interest and spending of resources as per local priories.

He maintained that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province that has held free and fair local bodies election in the province as it believes that empowerment of people at grass root level is the only way towards sustainable development. The Chief Minister iterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in the establishment of a modern welfare state on the lines of Riasat-e-Medina that not only looks after the basic needs of its people but also works for the uplift of our cultural, moral and religious values.

He made it clear that Chairman Imran Khan is the only political leader who has defended Islamic ideals and ideology nationally and internationally and the incumbent provincial government has taken practical steps in this regard, which includes introduction of Quranic teachings by translation of the Holy Book in schools, provision of monthly honorarium for prayer leaders and an increase in stipends of sermon leaders including minorities.

Mahmood Khan concluded that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is going to emerge as the sole party representing the entire federation and is going to establish its government in all of Pakistan by sweeping the polls in the upcoming general elections.

