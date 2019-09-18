PTI is against division of Sindh, says Khurram

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman has reiterated that his party is against the division of Sindh.

In his statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman said PTI will resolve problems being faced by people of Sindh under the constitutional net. “Despite the release of billions of rupees to the Sindh government, it failed in delivering”, he continued.

On Karachi Committee, the PTI leader said, the committee will forward its recommendations that how to resolve the metropolitan’s issues.

Reacting on Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s speech in the Sindh Assembly, yesterday, he said, the outcry is only being done to divert attention from the accountability process.