PTI Islamabad rally violates NOC, participants clash with police

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The local administration of the federal city has issued a strict warning regarding the violation of the notification concerning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Sangjani.

The District Magistrate warned PTI to adhere to the NOC guidelines, which mandated vacating the venue by 7 PM.

Despite repeated reminders, the rally exceeded the permitted time, prompting the police and administration to prepare for action.

The participants arriving from a different route clashed with the police as the PRI workers threw stones, leading the police to respond with tear gas at Choongi No. 26 area.

According to a police spokesperson, participants deviated from the designated rally route and attacked law enforcement.

Several officers, including SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan, were injured in the incident as stone pelting continued.

Interior Minister Takes Notice

The interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, took notice of the situation and sought a report from IG Islamabad and instructed to provide the best medical treatment of injured police officers.

In a telephonic conversation with injured SSP Shoaib Khan, Mohsin Naqvi inquired about his health and emphasized the need for top-quality treatment for all injured officers involved in the incident.