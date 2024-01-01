PTI, JUI-F to form anti-govt alliance

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), two major opposition parties which hitherto were each other’s rivals, have reached quite close to entering an alliance against the government, sources said on Saturday.

Sources further said that the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan had given an assurance that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reservations would be addressed and that a three-member committee had been constituted to settle differences between the two parties on his instructions.

On the other hand, they disclosed, that the former prime minister’s message had been conveyed to the JUI-F chief. If both parties reach an agreement on the formation of an alliance, Imran and Fazl would sign the document. Reports of a possible alliance between both the parties, which have remained bitterly opposed to each other, has been doing rounds on the media for quite some time now.

Claims of rigging in the February 8 general elections brought the PTI and the JUI-F close to each other, leaving everybody by surprise as the people were not expecting that ice between both the parties would melt at least in near future. There have also been meetings between the delegations of the two parties.

The goodwill increased to such an extent that the JUI-F chief had to state that his past references to the PTI founder as an agent of Jews were mere political statements. The bridging of differences prompted the PML-N to make overtures to Maulana Fazl, but the latter showed no sign of giving up.