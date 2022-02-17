PTI lawmakers seek funds, job quota

LAHORE (NNI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Punjab in their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded share in development funds and jobs quota.

Party’s parliamentarians from various divisions of the province, in their meetings with the premier in Lahore yesterday, referring inflation and price hike asked for funds and jobs quota before going to the local government election, sources said.

“Price hike and inflation is a global issue, don’t worry it will improve for betterment,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told them. “We have now achieved a better position again in KP. We are awarding party tickets to workers and not on the family consideration,” PM Khan said. “Same criteria will be adopted for the local government election in Punjab,” he said.

The prime minister also directed the party leaders to finalize two suitable candidates for Lahore’s Mayor. “Lahore’s members will send the names to the prime minister for approval after mutual consultation,” sources said.

According to sources, the lawmakers from Sargodha division demanded restoration of Tehsil and Town Committees in the local government system.