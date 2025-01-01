PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry arrested from outside Adiala Jail

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Faisal Chaudhry was arrested from outside the Adiala Jail on Friday.

According to sources, Faisal was arrested for misbehaving with the jail officer.

The sources added that the PTI lawyer exchanged words a day earlier with the jail officer.

Earlier, talking to media outside the Adiala Jail, the lawyer said that he was arrested because of explaining Imran Khan’s narrative to media.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the Adiala Jail superintendent for failing to arrange a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan despite a court order.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court heard Ali Amin Gandapur’s contempt of court petition regarding the non-fulfillment of the court order.

The court summoned the Adiala Jail superintendent in-person and adjourned the hearing until Feb 12.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had filed a contempt of court petition against the superintendent on January 24 for not allowing the meeting.