PTI leader, 7 others killed in attack on vehicle

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: At least seven persons including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tehsil nazim Atif Munsif Khan were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle in Abbottabad on Monday.

PTI Tehsil Nazim Havelian Atif Munsif Khan along with six others killed in a horrific car firing incident in Abbottabad. Overall eight persons were present in the car which caught fire after heavy firing. The bodies present in the vehicle were completely burnt. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail told the media that the attack was apparently carried out by unidentified men due to personal enmity.

DPO Umar Tufail said that the firing incident took place near Havelian and people are confirming the presence of the tehsil nazim in the vehicle. He added that the vehicle caught fire due to heavy firing resorted to by the attackers.

Tufail said the dead and the injured had been moved to the Abbottabad District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Atif hailed from Basti Sher Khan and was the son of former provincial minister Munsif Khan Jadoon. He was elected the Havelian tehsil nazim as an independent candidate in the 2022 municipal elections.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry offered well wishes for the deceased. PTI’s Faisal Javed said the provincial government should “immediately bring the criminals to justice and punish them according to the law”. Former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan also strongly condemned the “attack” on Atif and said such an assault on a political leader was “very tragic”.