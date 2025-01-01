PTI leader bemoans ‘rigging’ in Sambrial election

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram says Sambrial election has been marred by rigging and everything was pre-planned.

Addressing a press conference alongside Aliya Hamza and the PTI candidate from Sambrial, Sheikh Waqas alleged that a wave of rigging, hooliganism, and thuggery had been unleashed.

He said Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza and PTI workers held a protest in front of the returning officer’s office.

He claimed that the electoral process was not followed during the Sambrial elections. He accused police of failing to maintain order, stating that PTI polling agents were repeatedly forced out by police.

The PTI leader said their voters were intimidated and harassed, pre-filled ballot boxes were brought in, and ballot boxes were swapped. He also claimed that their election camps were dismantled.

He emphasized that vote counting is supposed to take place in the presence of polling agents, but PTI agents were removed from the premises. He added that polling agents’ signatures on certified forms are essential once the count is complete.

He concluded by asserting that everything in the Sambrial elections had been decided beforehand, alleging that pre-planned rigging was carried out, with PML-N deliberately targeting polling stations to manipulate the results.