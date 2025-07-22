PTI leader Hammad Azhar’s father Mian Azhar passes away

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Mian Muhammad Azhar – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and former governor of Punjab – passed away in Lahore on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He was the father of PTI leader Hammad Azhar. The veteran politician had been under treatment for a serious ailment over the past several months.

Mian Azhar held several key positions during his decades-long political career.

He served as the governor of Punjab during Nawaz Sharif’s first tenure as prime minister in the early 1990s and was later appointed federal minister for commerce.

He also played a pivotal role in the formation of the Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid (PML-Q) following the 1999 military coup.

In the general elections held earlier this year, Mian Azhar re-entered electoral politics and successfully contested the National Assembly seat from NA-129 (Lahore), previously held by his son Hammad Azhar.

Running as a PTI-backed independent candidate, he defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hafiz Nauman by a significant margin.

According to unofficial results announced a day after polling, Mian Azhar secured 103,718 votes while Hafiz Nauman received 71,540.

The seat had earlier been won by Hammad Azhar in the 2018 elections with 105,734 votes.

Condolences pour in

Politicians from across party lines expressed deep grief over the demise of the veteran leader.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan expressed sorrow over Mian Azhar’s passing, calling him “a man of a kind personality whose political and national services will always be remembered.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed grief over the demise of former Punjab governor Mian Azhar.

In her message, she conveyed her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging his political contributions and praying for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider also conveyed his condolences, stating: “Mian Azhar’s services as Governor of Punjab will always be remembered.

He was a senior politician, and his role in national politics cannot be forgotten.”

Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail also expressed his condolences over Mian Azhar’s demise, describing him as a distinguished political figure.

In a message posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mian Muhammad Azhar, MNA of PTI and a distinguished political figure. My heartfelt condolences to my dear friend Hammad Azhar and his family during this difficult time.”

Former federal minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also shared his condolences, calling the loss a deep wound for the province.

“Very sad and regretful. Mian Azhar Sahib was one of the great scholars of Lahore. The entire Punjab is mourning his demise. May Allah give Hammad Azhar the courage to bear this shock at a time when the problems are already not ending.”