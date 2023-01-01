PTI leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed sent on 7-Day Physical remand

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was handed over to Lahore police on seven-day physical remand in a case related to ‘violent protests’ following party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, on Thursday.

The former Punjab minister was presented before the Lahore ATC where the police sought his 7-day physical remand.

After hearing the arguments, the court handed over the PTI leader to police.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.