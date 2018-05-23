PTI leader Naeem ul Haq slaped to Danyal Aziz in TV talk show

F.P.Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq slapped Minister of Privatization Daniyal Aziz in a private TV talk show.

The two leader start abusing each other in a TV talk show when PTI leader slapped Dnyal Aziz’s over his remarks against the PTI leadership.

The minister of privatization called Haq a “thief”, after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him on live television.

Another guest speaker, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.

“PTI pre-planned slapping incident to provoke me” Danyal Aziz said.

Responding to the incident, Daniyal Aziz remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been pre-planning against him to provoke him.

Speaking to media outside the accountability court on Wednesday, he said that he said no such thing which warranted such a response from the PTI leader.

Aziz further remarked that there is a hidden agenda behind PTI’s 100 day plan, adding that the plan is to destroy the country.

He further added that when pointed out members of PTI get startled and lose control of the situation. Unfortunate spur of the moment reaction: Haq

Naeem-ul-Haq on Twitter said that while this was an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction, Daniyal Aziz’s abusive language against the PTI leadership and attack on Pakistan Army generals was regrettable, unacceptable and condemnable.

“I hope he [Daniyal Aziz] can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths,” Haq added.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also weighed in on the slapping incident on live television, remarking that the situation is quite sad.

Nawaz labels slapping incident ‘part of PTI’s culture’

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid, who was speaking to journalists before the accountability court, used the incident to launch into a tirade against the rival party, adding that this is the culture of PTI, for which its chief Imran Khan is responsible.

“One by one all hidden agendas of PTI are being exposed,” he said.

Nawaz remarked that it was saddening to see that the media is being threatened. “Please remember all small things are being noted, the nation remembers everything.”

Nawaz’s son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar slammed PTI and asked them is this the culture we are setting for our youth?

He further added that the slap was not just a slap in the face of PTI but on the face of the entire parliament. He urged the PTI chief Imran Khan should take notice of the incident.

