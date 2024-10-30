PTI leader Sania Nishtar tenders resignation from Senate seat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Sania Nisar has resigned from Senate seat.

According to sources, Sania Nishtar tendered resignation to join an international organisation in Geneva.

Dr Nishtar also sent her resignation to the Senate secretariat.

It is pertinent to note that former federal minister Nishtar was elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021.

Dr Nishtar is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Gavi, a vaccine alliance. She is an internationally acclaimed public health and development expert having a degree in medicine.