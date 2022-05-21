PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested from Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested in Islamabad on Saturday.

Shireen Mazari’s daughter has confirmed the arrest of her mother in a tweet.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department detained the PTI leader from E7 Sector in Islamabad and shifted to Kohsar Police station.

The PTI high-ups have directed party leaders and workers to reach the police station.

According to sources, the former human rights minister would be taken to the DG Khan by the anti-corruption team.

Shireen Mazari’s daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari in a tweet confirmed the arrest of her mother.

She also claimed that male police officers have beaten her mother and then taken her away.

Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her. — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 21, 2022

Shireen Mazari has been arrested in the land fraud case by a special anti-corruption team of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Now the team is taking her to Lahore from where she would be taken to an anti-corruption court in DG Khan.

A case of property fraud was lodged against Shireen Mazari in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry posted a tweet denouncing Mazari’s arrest saying: “Shireen Mazari was picked up from inside her house and was subjected to the worst kind of torture. We will not call it an arrest rather we will call it kidnapping. If this is the proclamation of war on part of the government, then we also declare war against the government.”

شیرین مزاری کو گھر کے اندر سے اٹھایا گیا ان پر بدترین تشدد کیا گیا اس کو ہم اس کو گرفتاری نہیں بلکہ اغوا کہیں گے اگر حکومت کی طرف سے اعلان جنگ ہے تو ہماری طرف سے بھی جنگ ہے @fawadchaudhry#ReleaseDrMazari pic.twitter.com/bwtgwe2wR1 — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) May 21, 2022

PTI legal team meets today

On the other hand, a meeting of the legal team of the PTI has been summoned in Bani Gala later today. After consultation, the legal team would resort to the Islamabad High Court.

PTI sources claimed that several party leaders would be arrested before the PTI long march to Islamabad.