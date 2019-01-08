PTI leader succumbs to injuries after getting shot

F.P. Report

DERA GAZI KHAN: Rashid Bukhari, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) succumbed to his wounds after he was shot by an unknown assailant last week in Dera Gazi Khan district of Punjab.

Rashid Bukhari, was an active member of PTI DG Khan, was shot by an unknown suspect late night on January 2. He was fighting for his life in a local hospital, before finally succumbing to his injuries.

A CCTV footage of the incident, shows a man firing at the PTI leader from behind. The suspect’s face can be seen in the video.

Police said they are trying to track down the killer with the help of the CCTV video.

The deceased has left behind a wife, two daughters and his parents.