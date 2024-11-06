PTI leaders condemn arrest of Kh Shiraz, demand release of party members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Salman Akram Raja, voiced strong condemnation over recent actions against party members, particularly the arrest of PTI member Khawaja Shiraz.

In a press conference, Barrister Gohar highlighted that Khawaja Shiraz’s residence in Multan was raided, with his family reportedly brought to Islamabad under coercion.

“We strongly condemn this lawlessness,” Barrister Gohar stated, labeling the actions as part of an ongoing crackdown on PTI members.

Sheikh Waqas Akram elaborated on the incident, describing how police, allegedly alongside unknown individuals, forcefully entered Shiraz’s residence, threatening his family. He questioned the legitimacy of such actions against elected representatives, expressing frustration over the lack of intervention by authorities, including the National Assembly Speaker. “This treatment of elected officials fosters public resentment,” he stated, demanding Shiraz’s immediate release and calling on IG Punjab to intervene.

Salman Akram Raja, PTI’s General Secretary nominee, condemned what he termed “the state of lawlessness” in Pakistan, stating, “The eyes of the world are on Pakistan, witnessing this disregard for rule of law.” He called on citizens to raise their voices, declaring that PTI would not tolerate further mistreatment of its members and announcing plans for nationwide protests.

The leaders reiterated their intent to challenge these actions legally and assured party supporters that they would continue to defend the rights of their representatives and supporters against what they described as “fascism and state overreach.”