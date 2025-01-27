PTI leaders condemn controversial PECA Act

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Monday strongly criticized the controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) during a conversation with the media.

Senator Ali Zafar, speaking on behalf of the party, expressed grave concerns over the new provisions of the act, warning of its implications for democracy and freedom of expression.

Senator Zafar highlighted that the amended PECA Act introduced a new interpretation of “fake news,” which he argued would stifle free speech and eliminate democratic debate.

“Freedom of expression is the soul of a democratic system, and this act effectively bans it,” he said.

He further criticized the government’s increased control over tribunals under the amended act, calling it an infringement on constitutional freedoms.

“The amendments made to the PECA law are a violation of the constitution. By placing its own people in the authority, the government has compromised the independence of the process,” he remarked.

The PTI senators walked out of the Senate in protest against the government’s plans to pass the PECA Amendment Bill. “We walked out in solidarity with journalists and stand firmly with them and civil society on this matter,” Senator Zafar stated.

He demanded the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to address the controversial bill and ensure all stakeholders, including journalists and civil society, are consulted.

“Criticism and pointing out mistakes are fundamental to democracy, but jailing someone for expressing their opinion is unacceptable,” he asserted.

The PECA amendments have been widely criticized for introducing stringent measures that many believe could suppress dissent and stifle press freedom.

“We are against censorship in all forms,” Zafar reiterated, calling on the government and parliament to reconsider the bill.

The PTI leaders emphasized their support for a free press and democracy, urging the government to prioritize the interests of the people and uphold constitutional values.

The controversial PECA Amendment Bill is expected to be presented in the Senate for approval tomorrow, amid growing opposition from journalists, civil society, and political parties.