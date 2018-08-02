PTI leaders meets Mengal, asks for support in center  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Naeemul Haque and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind asked support from Chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, to form government in the center.

PTI delegation visited Balochistan House in the federal capital on Thursday.

PTI leaders invited Mengal for a one-on-one meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to reports, Mengal flew to Islamabad on Wednesday to meet the PTI leadership.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BNP-M head announced that they had formed two committees to negotiate with parties which have representation in the Balochistan Assembly in a bid to muster support to field their candidate for the office of chief minister.

According to reports, PTI is seeking BNP-M’s support for formation of government in Islamabad.

The BNP-M secured seven provincial assembly seats and three seats from the National Assembly during the July 25 polls.

