PTI leaders need not to worry: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said president Asif Ali Zardari left for Dubai to celebrate his birthday with his grandson( Nawasaa), family and would return back as per his schedule. In a video statement on Monday, Sharjeel Memon added that it could be a wish of some ‘ lotas’ of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf as it became the habit of PTI leaders to spread rumers and launch propaganda against it’s political opponents.

He advised PTI leaders not worry about the return of President Asif Ali Zardari who had faced difficult situation in past and never left country. Almighty Allah have given courage to Pakistan Peoples Party leadership to face the challenges.’

It is PTI who had facilitated their leaders to run away from country, ‘ he added pointing towards Farah Gogi and her husband who left country over night when cases of embazelment surfaced against them. The minister advised PTI to arrange the return of Farah Gogi and her husband who used to run the kitchen of bani gala through transfer and postings in Punjab , allotment of land with the convance formar Prime Minister’s wife. He added: Pakistan People’s Party knows how to face the challenges.

Related