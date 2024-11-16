PTI leaders Zain Qureshi, Aamir Dogar ‘arrested’ in Multan

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Zain Qureshi and Aamir Dogar have been taken into custody in Multan.

The arrests were made while PTI leaders were leading convoy to Islamabad for a scheduled today.

As per details, Zain Qureshi and Aamir Dogar have been arrested near Multan’s Qadirpur Ran.

Police have also detained Moinuddin Qureshi and Rana Tufail Noon as part of the ongoing crackdown on PTI leaders and activists. The arrests come amid heightened political tensions and preparations for PTI protests across the country.

Authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI is all set to hold a countrywide protest today on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Containers have been placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area.

Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.

Over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi, with security arrangements tightened.

Police conducted raids throughout the night to detain PTI workers, resulting in the arrest of over 170 activists from various areas. Prisoner transport buses have been brought into the city to manage detainees.