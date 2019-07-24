PTI-led govt ends Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government ended Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation in the world and laid the foundation for a new era in Pak-US ties.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US opened a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

He said that said that the US acknowledged PM Imran’s vision and moved towards political resolution of the Afghan conflict.

The foreign minister said that over 41 US Congress members became the part of Pakistan’s narrative during the visit. He said, “PM Imran Khan effectively presented Pakistan’s narrative during his meetings with US President Donald Trump at the White House.”

FM Qureshi said that they held dialogues with the US leadership on the basis of equality.

Earlier on July 22, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan desired peace and stability in the region.

He was addressing the gathering of Pakistani diaspora in the Washington D.C. Qureshi had said “we are not here for aid but here to discuss trade opportunities with the US.”

Acknowledging overseas Pakistani’s contribution to the economy of the country, he had said remittances in the last fiscal year had increased nine to ten percent.