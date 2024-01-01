PTI legal team not allowed to meet Imran, will move petition in IHC tomorrow: Faisal Chaudhry

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: PTI Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has said that legal team was not allowed to meet PTI founder Imran Khan by Adiala Jail administration on Friday, adding that PTI will move Islamabad High Court against the jail admin.

Talking to media outside Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, Faisal Chaudhry said jail administration showed them a notification, according to which the PTI founder is in police custody. However, when legal team contact the investigation officer of the case, Rashid Kayani, he also refused permission for the meeting.

PTI legal team claimed that each and every accused has a constitutional right to meet his lawyers, adding that PTI founder has to file a petition against physical remand in Islamabad High Court.

Faisal Chaudhry said jail administration and the police were throwing the matter in each other’s court.

Faisal Chaudhry said jail administration was not ready to cooperate on the case as investigating officer has disappeared. Faisal Chaudhry said PTI legal team will approach Islamabad High Court on Saturday morning against jail administration.

Faisal Ch claimed that PTI founder was treated inhumanely in jail earlier and on November 26, PTI founder said that “he has been kept in solitary confinement for 36 hours”. He said PTI legal team was concerned that maybe PTI founder was being mistreated again.

Faisal Ch said Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country and the head of the largest political party. He said PTI workers were targeted like Jallianwala Bagh episode. PTI legal team claimed that they will take all possible steps according to the constitution.