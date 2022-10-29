PTI long march aims at creating chaos: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wanted to create such a law and order situation that might trigger clashes between the people and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that PTI’s long march was aimed at shedding the blood of innocent people in the federal capital. The minister also released Gandapur’s purported audio leak, claiming PTI bringing arms to the capital. He accused Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the name of the long march, citing purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who could be heard speaking about bringing ammunition for the long march.

The minister said the purported audio leak raised serious questions about the security situation, therefore, it was now the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to protect the federal capital from armed people. As per initial investigations, details of the purported audio leak were secured by the ministry, he said while refusing to reveal the identity of the other person talking to Gandapur.

Moreover, Sanaullah termed Imran Khan’s attitude as ‘undemocratic’. “PTI’s chief wants people to die instead of holding a long march,” the minister said and recalled the press conference of Faisal Vawda who admitted that the PTI’s long march would turn out to be a ‘bloody march’. He said the government did not make an offer for holding a dialogue with Khan. “Gandapur would have been arrested if he was in Islamabad,” the minister added.

He warned the KP government and law enforcement agencies to arrest the people involved in the conspiracy on an urgent basis. He also appealed to the Punjab government to take strict legal action against all such elements as information was pouring in that the long march was aimed at creating chaos in the country.

He also stated that all information had also been shared with the Punjab government, urging it to launch an immediate crackdown on mobs. “If the chief secretary and inspector-general fail to arrest these people, the onus would be on them,” he asserted. The minister categorically said that no one would not be allowed to take the law into their hands while marching towards the federal capital in a bid to create a law and order situation. He also appealed to the nation, including parents and elderly people to educate their children regarding the ‘real anarchic nature’ of the long march and abstain them from becoming a part of it.

Imran Khan’s conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed, Sanaullah said, adding that they would react against the long march. He revealed that a 13-member committee has been established to deliberate on the developing situation amid the PTI’s long march. He also urged Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to take notice of the emerging situation.

“If the government takes action against Imran Khan, who neither believes in constitution nor democracy, then people should not raise objections claiming the march was peaceful,” he said reiterating that the coalition government would protect the federal capital and the residents at any cost.