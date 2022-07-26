PTI made every attempt to influence the courts, says Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PTI has made every possible effort to influence the courts of the country. He added that they strongly consider assault on the Supreme Court Lahore Registry by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and as an attack on the country’s judiciary.

In his statements, Provincial Minister vehemently said that Imran Khan is trying to influence the state institutions in the country by bullying and hooliganism adding that Imran Khan has been taking the decisions in his favour for last five years by pressuring the institutions. Sindh Minister regretted that fake certificate had been awarded to Imran Khan which declared him ‘ Sadiq and Amin’. He reiterated that PTI had also taken stay order on Peshawar Bus Rapid Transist System (BRT) project while Imran Khan had also been given permission for the illegal construction of Bani Gala.

He stressed that ‘ pamperedness (Ladlaism) should be eradicated from the country now and the provision of equal law and justice should be ensured without any discrimination. He raised his grave concern over the practice of “Might is Right” and added that if such practices continues then isn’t the message being given that everyone should pick up the stick?. He said that there is a separate law for Imran Khan while rest of the people are being dealt with another law in the country.

He added that Imran Khan considers himself above the law and PTI chief Imran Khan and his party are pardoned for even 100 murders. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party and its allies are struggling to root out the ‘Ladlaism’ from the country and for supremacy of law.

Sharjeel announces launch of People’s Bus Service on new route: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the launch of a new route for the People’s Intra-District Bus Service. Buses will start it’s operation on the new route from today (Wednesday).The new route will start from 5 Star Chowrangi via KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah, Liaquatabad 10, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery , FTC building, Korangi Road , KPT Interchange and will end at Shaan Chowrangi.

.Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made this announcement while presiding over a meeting on People’s Bus Service Project at his office on Tuesday. Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Project Director National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) Sohaib Shafiq, Assistant Director Legal SMTA Basheer Hussain and others also attended the meeting.The provincial minister also directed to conduct survey for Route No. 11 comprising the areas of Boat Basin, US Consulate, Maripur, Keamari and Lyari.

Sharjeel Inam Memon sought progress report on the new routes within couple of days. He added that Pakistan People’s Party is working to modernize the public transport system in Karachi. After the completion of BRTs and People’s Inter-District Bus Service project, the long-standing transport problem of the citizens of Karachi will be resolved.