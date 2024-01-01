PTI mandate was stolen, says KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amin Khan Gandapur has said that mandate of PTI was stolen, its leaders and workers were oppressed, and subjected to political victimization adding that they, after coming into power in the province, did not target any government official for political revenge.

He emphasized that they want to move forward, forgetting everything for the sake of the country and the nation, and said that despite getting relief from the courts, they are still being denied relief, there are severe human rights violations happening, and the nation is being ridiculed at international level. Mr. Gandapur remarked that those who illegally took items from the Toshakhana are in power today, while the person who legally took a watch from the Toshakhana is imprisoned.

He further said that when they raise questions or speak on such issues, they are labelled irresponsible adding that they cannot remain silent or compromise on such issues. He stressed that they seek true freedom and democracy and that it’s time to decide whether the nation will be enslaved or achieve the freedom for which their forefathers sacrificed.

Compromising on these issues would be treason against the nation and future generations. He clarified that he is not in favor of an independent Pashtunistan, as Pakistan is everything to them, and they aim to fix this country. He would never support any narrative that goes against the security of the country. The Chief Minister expressed these views during a conversation with a representative delegation from the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors on Friday.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, and Director General Information and Public Relations Muhammad Imran were also present on this occasion. The Chief Minister stated that media and journalists bear significant responsibilities as the fourth pillar of the state.

He acknowledged that there is always room for improvement in every individual and sector and hoped that the media would fulfill its responsibilities in a better way. He added that they would always take media criticism positively and use it as an opportunity for self-improvement.

He assured that issues faced by the media would be resolved on a priority basis, and directed the Information Department to devise a way out for clearing the outstanding dues of media. He also praised the journalists for fulfilling their responsibilities and making sacrifices for the nation despite unfavorable conditions. The Chief Minister further urged upon the media to give top priority to public issues and rules of law in the county.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that due to the flawed policies of the past, profitable national institutions have become “white elephants,” and the country is now burdened with 56 trillion rupees in foreign debt, but none of this money has been spent on the people. He added that the federal government is made on the basis of “Form 47”, and demanded that Form 45 should be presented or fresh elections be held.

He said that the country is currently facing severe law and order issues, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is most affected the most. He paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country and to their families, adding that he is proud of his armed forces and wish them to be stronger as strong arm forces are guarantees of a strong country. Ali Amin Gandapur said that the federal government owes the province 1610 billion rupees in net hydel profits, but not a single rupee has been received for the war on terror.

The share of the merged districts in the NFC has also not been fully disbursed, and no funds are being allocated for the most critical projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Federal PSDP. Responding to a question, he emphasized that women’s education was one of the top priorities of his government adding that work is in progress to rebuild the schools destroyed during militancy and floods in the province.

He said that Education Card is being introduced in the province to enable children to get free education in private sector schools in areas where public sector schools are not available, and added that life insurance is being incorporated in Health Insurance Schemes whereas a project to provide solar power to low-income households in the province also being launched soon.

CM gives grant-in-aid cheques to press clubs: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has termed media as an important pillar of state, and said that free and responsible press is essential for the strengthening of democracy in any country. It is through the media that public issues are highlighted, and steps are taken to resolve them.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believes in press freedom and welcomes constructive criticism from the media, with the aim of addressing shortcomings in light of such feedback. He expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony on Friday at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, where cheques of grant-in-aid were distributed to various press clubs.