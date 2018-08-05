PTI manifesto, 100-day plan to transform Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesman Fawad Chaudhary on Sunday said the PTI manifesto and 100-day plan would transform the country and put it on the path to progress.

“A new era will usher in the country with the government of Imran Khan,” he said while addressing a ceremony in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of Jhelum.

He said his party would work for the welfare of common men.

The PTI spokesman said there were big challenges, but the PTI government would make serious efforts to tackle them.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would take the country out of crises and guide the motherland to the path of development and prosperity.

Fawad Chaudhary said there will be strict accountability in the new government and merit will be promoted.

Earlier on Saturday, he said the PTI’s government would launch crackdown against money laundering and would seek cooperation from other countries to purge the country of this menace.

