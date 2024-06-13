PTI members pass resolution in favour of Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have unanimously passed a resolution demanding no acceptance of the resignation of party’s general secretary.

The PTI members have expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Secretary General Omar Ayub.

It was recommended in the resolution not to accept Omar Ayub’s resignation.

The PTI members said there was no truth in the news that any forward bloc was in the making in the party and the members had full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan, the incarcerated PTI founder.