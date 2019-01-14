PTI MNA hospitalized after cardiac arrest

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: PTI MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan was hospitalized on Monday after cardiac arrest.

According to sources, Raja Riaz felt pain in his chest early morning. He was immediately rushed to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib visited FIC and inquired about the health and directed the Medical Superintendent FIC to provide best treatment facilities to Raja Riaz Ahmad.