PTI MNA-PM Abbasi’s son scuffle in Senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Emotions in the upper house ran high when Senator Sadiq Sanjrani was elected as the Senate chairman, as the announcement was being made a scuffle broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Hamidul Haq and prime minister’s son Abdullah Abbasi.

Following the tense contest between PML-N backed Senator Raja Zafarul Haq and opposition-backed Sanjrani — who had won as an independent candidate from Balochistan — the later won with 57 votes, securing four more votes than he required.

As soon as Sanjrani was announced as the new Senate Chairman, Haq started chanting slogans in PTI’s favour which angered the son of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. A heated verbal argument ensued between the two and quickly escalated into a brawl.

The two were separated by lawmakers and Senate staff present in the gallery.

Subsequently, Hamidul Haq was taken outside by PML-N leader Chaudhry Jafer Iqbal, while security guards took Abdullah outside the House.

Advertisements