PTI’ MNAs, MPAs missing: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that MNAs and MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf elected from Karachi were missing from their constituencies since 2018 and their voters were searching for them.

In his statement, the provincial minister said that according to people of those constituencies PTI leaders who were being seen giving statements on news channels, have not been seen after the 2018 general elections and voters were complaining that 95 percent of PTI members of national assembly (MNAs) and members of provincial assembly (MPAs) had not looked back at constituencies after their victory. The minister added that PTI has developed himself into mafia.

It’s chief is becoming Bal Thackeray of Pakistan and PTI has turn out to be Shiv Sena . Sharjeel said that Imran Khan consider himself above the law even today. No institution can dare to arrest Imran Khan or award him punishment on his misadventurizm which has brought society on the verge of destruction.’ The politics of hate has become hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf chief Imran Khan, ‘ he said. The minister astonished that Imran Khan wanted to make chief minister of the largest province of Pakistan to a person whom he had titled ‘ biggest dacoit of Punjab in past and if Imran Khan had lied to nation then he ( Khan) should publicly apologize.’

