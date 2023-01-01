PTI moves LHC against JIT in rioting cases

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate cases registered against its party leaders over alleged murder of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, attack on police officials and riots outside the Zaman Park residence of the party chief last month.

As many as 11 PTI leaders, including Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, have filed a petition through their lawyers Sikandar Zulqarnain and Zafar Iqbal Mangan. They have made the Punjab government and Home Department respondents in the case. The PTI bigwigs argued that police registered ten baseless and fake cases against them, adding that the Punjab home secretary made the JIT on the directives of the provincial government. They said they were totally unaware of details of the cases registered against them.

They contended that they had evidence and witnesses in the case related to death of Zille Shah and pleaded the high court to void the notification regarding constitution of the investigation team. The development comes a day after the JIT summoned Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Farrukh Habib, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and others to record their statements in the cases.

All the leaders were asked to appear before it on Wednesday at the Lahore CCPO office. Last time, no PTI leader, except Asad Umar, appeared before the JIT when they were called to record the statement. SSP Imran Kishwar has been appointed convener of the six-member JIT whereas SP Aftab Phulawan is also part of it. Three members of the team belong to the Intelligence Bureau, the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Military Intelligence. The cases against the PTI leaders are registered at the Racecourse and Shadman police stations.

Imran not to appear before JIT probing: Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided not to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up to investigate the cases against the PTI on Wednesday.

Instead, a lawyers’ team will represent the former prime minister before the JIT which is investigating cases against PTI leaders for rioting and violence against police.